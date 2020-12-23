Financial Comparison: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) & MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.1% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.95 $10.99 million $0.69 17.13

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 6.39% 10.94% 7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thinspace Technology and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.05%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Thinspace Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thinspace Technology Company Profile

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers vehicle recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, track and react bureau, driver performance management, driving monitoring, field services management, driver engagement, fuel management and security solutions, and driver identification solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle cameras. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 818,487 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

