Financial Analysis: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48%

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 169.54 -$3.48 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $17.10 million 11.08 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -9.59

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.