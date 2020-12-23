Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Financial Analysis

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22%

This table compares Ferrovial and Capstone Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $6.78 billion 3.00 -$529.09 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $418.66 million 1.70 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Capstone Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrovial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ferrovial and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 1 3 2 0 2.17 Capstone Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 22.35%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. The company also develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; and engages in the sale of real estate properties, including flats, retail units, and garages. In addition, it provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric car sharing service application; and Wondo, which offers mobility in cities through Moovit application. Ferrovial, S.A. has a strategic agreement with Groupe Renault to extend an electric car sharing service to Paris. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

