Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 429,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

