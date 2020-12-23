FansTime Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $362,133.45 and approximately $272,976.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinEgg and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

