Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 136,570 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.