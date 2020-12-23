EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 5%

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 2,137,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 564,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.67.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EZCORP by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EZCORP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EZCORP by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

