ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 28,947 Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 716,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 2,867.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 627,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,059,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,422 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

