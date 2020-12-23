ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,108 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 1,761,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

