ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

