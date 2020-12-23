ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $237,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 908,277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $16,770,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

