ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $233,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 132,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Innoviva by 65.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

