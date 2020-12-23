ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.