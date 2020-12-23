ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock worth $3,149,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

