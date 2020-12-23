ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

