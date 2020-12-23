Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Receives $9.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XCUR shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Exicure in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Exicure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Exicure stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.93. 873,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,504. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

