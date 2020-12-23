Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.78

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.78 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 29429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.05.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $154,686,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

