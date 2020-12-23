Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.54 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $295.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,222 shares of company stock worth $13,616,519. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.65.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

