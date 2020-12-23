Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €26.75 ($31.47) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.76.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.