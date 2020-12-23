Everus (EVR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Everus has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.