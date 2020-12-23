Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at $705,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $2,091,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

