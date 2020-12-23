Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 1.7%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 7,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45.

About Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

