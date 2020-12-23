Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $9.78. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.