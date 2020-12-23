Evedo Price Tops $0.0325 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $443,972.53 and approximately $930,187.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.