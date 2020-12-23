Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $210.00. The company traded as high as $192.72 and last traded at $189.34, with a volume of 16681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.76.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $807,031.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,847.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,121 shares of company stock worth $45,301,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.