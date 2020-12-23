Eterbase Coin (XBASE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, Escodex and Coinlim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00340696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX, Escodex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

