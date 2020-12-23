ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $15.32. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 6,608 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

