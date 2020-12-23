Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:ESC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 351,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,036. The firm has a market cap of £12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Escape Hunt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.47.

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

