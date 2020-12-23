Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:ESC traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 354,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.47. Escape Hunt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26).

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

