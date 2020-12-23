Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:EQS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.