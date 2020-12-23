Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 28,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,466. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

