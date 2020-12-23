Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 288,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

