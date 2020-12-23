Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FDS opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

