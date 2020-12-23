Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinox Gold.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EQX opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

