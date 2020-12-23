EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

EOG opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

