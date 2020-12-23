Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.49

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.49 and last traded at $171.27, with a volume of 53744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

