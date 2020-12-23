ENGlobal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,027 call options.

Shares of ENG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 113,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.70.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

