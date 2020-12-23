Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $2.09. Energous shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 141,144 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 37,716 shares of company stock worth $80,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

