Encana (NYSE:ECA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.29

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2105014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

