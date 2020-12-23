Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

EBS stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,136,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,345,438.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

