Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Elis stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

