Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 190.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,039.61 and approximately $92.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 391.2% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 554,943.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00134920 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00279032 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00028101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.