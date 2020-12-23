Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $105,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock valued at $35,918,060. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

