Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Shares of ESTC opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,850 shares of company stock valued at $69,475,633 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

