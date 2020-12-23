Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Elanor Investors Group (ENN.AX) (ASX:ENN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.06.

In related news, insider Nigel Ampherlaw 1,063,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. Also, insider Glenn Willis acquired 243,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$290,066.86 ($207,190.61).

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

