Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00481292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000262 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,064,078 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

