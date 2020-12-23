Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.86 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $6.83 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00434449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,068,612 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

