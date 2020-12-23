Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 29,925,956 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

