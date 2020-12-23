ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.42

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 34549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s payout ratio is -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

