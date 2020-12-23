EBCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $106,915.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $106,915.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00322209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002039 BTC.

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

